Canisius 74, Quinnipiac 67

CANISIUS (4-3)
Fritz 4-7 10-13 18, White 2-7 0-0 4, Fofana 5-11 3-4 16, Harried 3-6 1-2 9, Henderson 1-7 0-0 2, Green 4-12 3-3 11, Brandon 3-10 1-2 8, Uijtendaal 0-4 2-2 2, Ahemed 0-2 0-0 0, Hitchon 0-4 0-0 0, Maslennikov 1-2 2-2 4. Totals 23-72 22-28 74.
QUINNIPIAC (5-8)
Rigoni 6-10 0-0 17, Pinkney 3-5 3-4 9, Kortright 1-12 0-1 2, Williams 2-8 0-0 6, Chenery 4-7 0-0 10, Lewis 6-11 3-6 16, McGuire 1-2 0-0 3, Balanc 1-3 0-0 2, Riggins 0-3 2-4 2. Totals 24-61 8-15 67.
Halftime_Quinnipiac 34-21. 3-Point Goals_Canisius 6-21 (Fofana 3-6, Harried 2-3, Brandon 1-5, Ahemed 0-1, Henderson 0-1, Hitchon 0-1, Uijtendaal 0-1, White 0-1, Green 0-2), Quinnipiac 11-24 (Rigoni 5-9, Chenery 2-3, Williams 2-6, McGuire 1-1, Lewis 1-2, Kortright 0-3). Rebounds_Canisius 45 (Fritz, Green 9), Quinnipiac 39 (Pinkney 10). Assists_Canisius 12 (Fofana 5), Quinnipiac 15 (McGuire 5). Total Fouls_Canisius 16, Quinnipiac 24.
