Cardinals 4, Nationals 4

By The Associated Press
February 28, 2021 7:41 pm
< a min read
      
Washington St. Louis
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 4 7 3 Totals 35 4 8 1
V.Rbles cf 3 0 1 1 T.Edman 2b 2 1 1 0
Y.Tomas lf 2 0 0 0 M.Mroff 2b 3 1 1 0
Stvnson rf 2 0 0 0 Crpnter dh 1 0 0 0
Sanchez 3b 2 0 0 0 M.Szczr ph 2 0 0 0
T.Trner ss 2 0 1 0 Herrera ph 1 0 0 0
L.Grcia 2b 1 1 0 0 Gldhmdt 1b 1 0 0 0
Jo.Bell 1b 2 0 1 0 Ngowski 1b 2 0 0 0
Mendoza pr 1 0 1 1 Arenado 3b 2 0 0 0
Schwrbr lf 3 1 1 0 N.Grman 3b 1 0 0 0
C.Wlson cf 0 0 0 0 P.DJong ss 2 0 0 0
S.Cstro 2b 2 1 1 0 Ed.Sosa ss 2 0 0 0
J.Cluff ss 2 0 0 0 Y.Mlina c 2 0 1 0
H.Perez 3b 2 1 1 1 Knizner pr 2 0 0 0
Hrnndez rf 2 0 0 0 Carlson rf 2 0 1 0
Swihart c 0 0 0 0 Wlliams rf 2 0 0 0
J.Reetz ph 1 0 0 0 O’Neill lf 2 1 1 0
Ra.Read c 1 0 0 0 Au.Dean lf 2 1 1 0
Ja.Noll dh 2 0 0 0 H.Bader cf 2 0 1 1
B.Snydr ph 1 0 0 0 L.Thmas cf 2 0 1 0
Washington 030 000 100 4
St. Louis 110 000 002 4

E_Castro (1), Cluff (1). LOB_Washington 9, St. Louis 8. 2B_Mendoza (1), Moroff (1), Bader (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Fedde 1 1 1 1 2 1
McFarland H, 1 1 2 1 0 0 0
Harper H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Braymer H, 1 1 2 0 0 0 0
McGowin H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2
Adon H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 1
Clay H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 1
Eppler H, 1 1 0 0 0 2 0
Klobosits BS, 0-1 1 2 2 0 0 1
St. Louis
Flaherty 1 4 3 3 3 1
Parsons 1 1 0 0 0 2
Gant 2 0 0 0 2 3
Ramirez 1 1 0 0 0 1
Reyes 1 0 0 0 0 0
Cabrera 1 1 1 1 2 1
Jones 1 0 0 0 0 1
Gallegos 1 0 0 0 0 2

WP_Fedde, Flaherty.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, CB Bucknor; Third, Lance Barksdal.

T_3:20. A_1,204

