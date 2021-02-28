Cardinals 4, Nationals 4

|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|4
|7
|3
|
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|1
|
|V.Rbles cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|T.Edman 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Y.Tomas lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Mroff 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Stvnson rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Crpnter dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sanchez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|M.Szczr ph
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|T.Trner ss
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Herrera ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Grcia 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Gldhmdt 1b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jo.Bell 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ngowski 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mendoza pr
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Arenado 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schwrbr lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|N.Grman 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|C.Wlson cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|P.DJong ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|S.Cstro 2b
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ed.Sosa ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Cluff ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Y.Mlina c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|H.Perez 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Knizner pr
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hrnndez rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Carlson rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Swihart c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wlliams rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|J.Reetz ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Neill lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ra.Read c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Au.Dean lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ja.Noll dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|H.Bader cf
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|B.Snydr ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|L.Thmas cf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Washington
|030
|000
|100
|—
|4
|St. Louis
|110
|000
|002
|—
|4
E_Castro (1), Cluff (1). LOB_Washington 9, St. Louis 8. 2B_Mendoza (1), Moroff (1), Bader (1).
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fedde
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|McFarland H, 1
|1
|
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Harper H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Braymer H, 1
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McGowin H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Adon H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Clay H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Eppler H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Klobosits BS, 0-1
|1
|
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Flaherty
|1
|
|4
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Parsons
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Gant
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|Ramirez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Reyes
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cabrera
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Jones
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gallegos
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_Fedde, Flaherty.
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, CB Bucknor; Third, Lance Barksdal.
T_3:20. A_1,204
