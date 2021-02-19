Trending:
Carter leads Long Beach St. over Cal Poly 64-60

By The Associated Press
February 19, 2021 9:40 pm
LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — Michael Carter III tied his career high with 25 points plus 10 rebounds as Long Beach State narrowly beat Cal Poly 64-60 on Friday.

Carter made 9 of 11 from the free throw line.

Isaiah Washington had 11 points for Long Beach State (4-7, 3-4 Big West Conference), which broke its four-game losing streak. Chance Hunter added six rebounds. Joe Hampton had seven rebounds.

Alimamy Koroma had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Mustangs (3-14, 1-10), who have now lost four games in a row. Brantly Stevenson added seven rebounds.

Colby Rogers, who was second on the Mustangs in scoring entering the matchup with 10 points per game, had five points on 2-of-10 shooting.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

