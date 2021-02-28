On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Carter leads Norfolk St. past St. Mary’s (MD) 72-51

By The Associated Press
February 28, 2021 5:09 pm
< a min read
      

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Devante Carter posted 18 points as Norfolk State routed Division III St. Mary’s (MD) 72-51 on Sunday.

Jalen Hawkins had 11 points for Norfolk State (14-7), which earned its fourth straight win. Kyonze Chavis added 10 points. Joe Bryant Jr. had nine rebounds.

Micah Henry had 24 points for the Seahawks. Daryn Alexander added 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

