Carter scores 25 to lead N. Iowa over Indiana St. 70-67

By The Associated Press
February 7, 2021 6:55 pm
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Noah Carter had 25 points and 13 rebounds as Northern Iowa narrowly beat Indiana State 70-67 on Sunday.

Austin Phyfe had 17 points and eight rebounds for Northern Iowa (6-12, 4-8 Missouri Valley Conference). Trae Berhow added 10 points, including two key free throws with 4.6 seconds left. He also had a 3-pointer with 1:54 to go that up the Panthers up for good 65-63.

Jake LaRavia’s 3-pointer was off the mark as time expired.

Tyreke Key had 18 points and seven rebounds for the Sycamores (11-8, 8-6), whose seven-game win streak was snapped. Key pass Eddie Bird for ninth on the career scoringlist with 1,557 points. Julian Larry added a career-high 14 points. LaRavia had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Indiana State defeated Northern Iowa 61-57 on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Elements of this story generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

