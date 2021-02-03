Trending:
Catcher Josh Phegley retires after 8 major league seasons

By The Associated Press
February 3, 2021 1:17 pm
Catcher Josh Phegley is retiring from baseball after eight major league seasons, a week shy of his 33rd birthday.

His agent, Pro Star Management, said Wednesday on Twitter that “family considerations and business opportunities factored into his decision.”

Phegley played in 11 games for the Chicago Cubs last season and went 1 for 16 (.063) at the plate with one homer and two RBIs. He became a free agent after the season.

Selected by the White Sox with the 38th overall pick in the 2009 amateur draft, Phegley has a .225 batting average with 35 homers and 162 RBIs for the White Sox (2013-14), Oakland (2015-19) and the Cubs.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments

