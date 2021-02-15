Champions League Glance

(Home teams listed first)
|SECOND ROUND
|First leg
|Tuesday, Feb. 16
Barcelona (Spain) vs. Paris Saint-Germain (France), 3 p.m.
Leipzig (Germany) vs. Liverpool (England) at Budapest, Hungary, 3 p.m.
Porto (Portugal) vs. Juventus (Italy), 3 p.m.
Sevilla (Spain) vs. Borussia Dortmund (Germany), 3 p.m.
Atlético Madrid (Spain) vs. Chelsea (England) at Bucharest, Romania, 3 p.m.
Lazio (Italy) vs. Bayern Munich (Germany), 3 p.m.
Atalanta (Italy) vs. Real Madrid (Spain), 3 p.m.
Borussia Mönchengladbach (Germany) vs. Manchester City (England) at Budapest, Hungary, 3 p.m.
|Second leg
|Tuesday, March 9
Borussia Dortmund vs. Sevilla, 3 p.m.
Juventus vs. Porto, 3 p.m.
Liverpool vs. Leipzig, 3 p.m.
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m.
|All Times EDT
|Tuesday, March 16
Manchester City vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach 4 p.m.
Real Madrid vs. Atalanta, 4 p.m.
Bayern Munich vs. Lazio, 4 p.m.
Chelsea vs. Atlético Madrid, 4 p.m.
