Champions League Glance

By The Associated Press
February 15, 2021 11:21 am
< a min read
      
All Times EST

(Home teams listed first)

SECOND ROUND
First leg
Tuesday, Feb. 16

Barcelona (Spain) vs. Paris Saint-Germain (France), 3 p.m.

Leipzig (Germany) vs. Liverpool (England) at Budapest, Hungary, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Porto (Portugal) vs. Juventus (Italy), 3 p.m.

Sevilla (Spain) vs. Borussia Dortmund (Germany), 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 23

Atlético Madrid (Spain) vs. Chelsea (England) at Bucharest, Romania, 3 p.m.

Lazio (Italy) vs. Bayern Munich (Germany), 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 24

Atalanta (Italy) vs. Real Madrid (Spain), 3 p.m.

Borussia Mönchengladbach (Germany) vs. Manchester City (England) at Budapest, Hungary, 3 p.m.

Second leg
Tuesday, March 9

Borussia Dortmund vs. Sevilla, 3 p.m.

Juventus vs. Porto, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, March 10

Liverpool vs. Leipzig, 3 p.m.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m.

All Times EDT
Tuesday, March 16

Manchester City vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach 4 p.m.

Real Madrid vs. Atalanta, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, March 17

Bayern Munich vs. Lazio, 4 p.m.

Chelsea vs. Atlético Madrid, 4 p.m.

