Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Champions League Glance

By The Associated Press
February 24, 2021 4:55 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EST

(Home teams listed first)

SECOND ROUND
First leg
Tuesday, Feb. 16

Barcelona (Spain) 1, Paris Saint-Germain (France) 4

Leipzig (Germany) 0, Liverpool (England) 2

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Porto (Portugal) 2, Juventus (Italy) 1

Sevilla (Spain) 2, Borussia Dortmund (Germany) 3

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.
Tuesday, Feb. 23

Atlético Madrid (Spain) 0, Chelsea (England) 1

Lazio (Italy) 1, Bayern Munich (Germany) 4

Wednesday, Feb. 24

Atalanta (Italy) 0, Real Madrid (Spain) 1

Borussia Mönchengladbach (Germany) 0, Manchester City (England) 2

Second leg
Tuesday, March 9

Borussia Dortmund vs. Sevilla, 3 p.m.

Juventus vs. Porto, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, March 10

Liverpool vs. Leipzig, 3 p.m.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m.

        Read more Sports News news.
All Times EDT
Tuesday, March 16

Manchester City vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach 4 p.m.

Real Madrid vs. Atalanta, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, March 17

Bayern Munich vs. Lazio, 4 p.m.

Chelsea vs. Atlético Madrid, 4 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|1 U.S. Army Information Systems...
3|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
3|2 Analytics in a Day - Simpson Associates...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Fish and Wildlife Service cares for first-ever cloned American endangered species