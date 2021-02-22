Charleston Southern 78, Presbyterian 77, OT

CHARLESTON SOUTHERN (3-18)

Edwards 1-7 0-0 2, Bowser 5-5 3-4 13, Fleming 8-22 14-19 35, Florence 9-20 2-4 22, Knox 1-5 4-4 6, Moore 0-5 0-0 0, Porter 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-66 23-31 78.

PRESBYTERIAN (7-14)

Hill 4-11 3-8 11, McCormack 4-7 3-4 13, Becker 0-0 2-2 2, Harrison 8-28 13-14 31, Reddish 5-10 5-7 15, Thrash 1-3 0-0 2, Younger 0-3 0-0 0, Stewart 0-2 1-2 1, Le Gregam 1-3 0-0 2, Graham 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-67 27-37 77.

Halftime_Charleston Southern 43-30. 3-Point Goals_Charleston Southern 7-30 (Fleming 5-13, Florence 2-7, Knox 0-1, Edwards 0-4, Moore 0-5), Presbyterian 4-22 (McCormack 2-4, Harrison 2-10, Hill 0-1, Stewart 0-1, Le Gregam 0-2, Thrash 0-2, Younger 0-2). Fouled Out_Moore, Thrash. Rebounds_Charleston Southern 42 (Fleming 11), Presbyterian 42 (Harrison 13). Assists_Charleston Southern 6 (Edwards, Knox 2), Presbyterian 8 (Harrison, Reddish 3). Total Fouls_Charleston Southern 26, Presbyterian 24. A_5 (2,300).

