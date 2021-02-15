On Air: Agency in Focus
Chattanooga 53, ETSU 51

By The Associated Press
February 15, 2021 9:11 pm
< a min read
      

ETSU (12-9)

Adheke 4-8 0-2 8, Monsanto 2-9 0-0 4, Patterson 2-2 1-2 5, L.Brewer 6-13 5-7 19, Sloan 1-9 1-2 3, T.Brewer 2-6 0-0 4, S.Smith 1-5 4-4 6, Weber 0-2 0-0 0, Amaefule 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 18-54 13-19 51.

CHATTANOOGA (17-5)

Hankton 4-7 0-0 10, Kenic 2-8 2-2 7, Banks 0-4 6-8 6, Jean-Baptiste 2-9 0-0 6, M.Smith 4-8 2-2 10, Caldwell 4-8 0-0 11, Ayeni 0-1 3-4 3, Walker 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-46 13-16 53.

Halftime_Chattanooga 29-25. 3-Point Goals_ETSU 2-13 (L.Brewer 2-5, Sloan 0-1, S.Smith 0-1, Weber 0-1, T.Brewer 0-2, Monsanto 0-3), Chattanooga 8-27 (Caldwell 3-6, Hankton 2-5, Jean-Baptiste 2-7, Kenic 1-5, M.Smith 0-1, Walker 0-1, Banks 0-2). Rebounds_ETSU 35 (Patterson, Sloan 7), Chattanooga 30 (M.Smith 8). Assists_ETSU 6 (Sloan 3), Chattanooga 12 (Kenic, M.Smith 3). Total Fouls_ETSU 17, Chattanooga 14. A_1,000 (10,928).

