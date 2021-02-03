Trending:
Chattanooga 74, W. Carolina 67

By The Associated Press
February 3, 2021 9:03 pm
CHATTANOOGA (13-5)

Hankton 5-10 0-0 11, Kenic 1-4 0-0 2, Banks 8-19 2-4 18, Jean-Baptiste 8-14 0-0 18, M.Smith 9-14 3-4 22, Caldwell 1-2 0-0 3, Walker 0-1 0-1 0, Obidiebube 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 32-66 5-9 74.

W. CAROLINA (8-10)

Cork 8-12 2-2 18, Hightower 4-10 1-2 11, Faulkner 4-13 4-4 13, M.Halvorsen 4-9 1-1 12, Harris 4-9 0-0 11, McGhie 1-2 0-0 2, Langlais 0-1 0-0 0, Miles 0-0 0-0 0, Ransom 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-56 8-9 67.

Halftime_28-28. 3-Point Goals_Chattanooga 5-17 (Jean-Baptiste 2-5, Caldwell 1-2, Hankton 1-2, M.Smith 1-4, Banks 0-2, Kenic 0-2), W. Carolina 9-21 (Harris 3-4, M.Halvorsen 3-8, Hightower 2-4, Faulkner 1-5). Rebounds_Chattanooga 28 (Caldwell 7), W. Carolina 33 (Harris 8). Assists_Chattanooga 10 (M.Smith 4), W. Carolina 11 (Faulkner 7). Total Fouls_Chattanooga 11, W. Carolina 13.

