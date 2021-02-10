Trending:
Chattanooga 78, Wofford 66

By The Associated Press
February 10, 2021 9:11 pm
CHATTANOOGA (15-5)

Hankton 1-4 4-4 7, Kenic 6-7 4-4 16, Banks 2-7 2-2 7, Jean-Baptiste 7-13 2-2 21, M.Smith 7-14 4-6 21, Caldwell 1-5 0-0 3, Walker 0-1 0-0 0, Ayeni 1-1 1-2 3. Totals 25-52 17-20 78.

WOFFORD (12-7)

Jones 2-5 2-5 6, Hollowell 1-4 0-0 3, Larson 0-3 0-0 0, Murphy 0-5 0-0 0, Safford 6-12 6-8 18, Klesmit 6-9 1-1 15, Mack 3-6 0-0 8, Patterson 0-2 0-0 0, Turner 5-6 1-1 14, Godwin 1-1 0-0 2, Pringle 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-53 10-15 66.

Halftime_Chattanooga 38-23. 3-Point Goals_Chattanooga 11-25 (Jean-Baptiste 5-9, M.Smith 3-5, Hankton 1-2, Banks 1-3, Caldwell 1-5, Kenic 0-1), Wofford 8-24 (Turner 3-4, Klesmit 2-3, Mack 2-4, Hollowell 1-3, Larson 0-2, Murphy 0-2, Patterson 0-2, Safford 0-4). Rebounds_Chattanooga 29 (Jean-Baptiste 7), Wofford 18 (Klesmit 5). Assists_Chattanooga 11 (M.Smith 7), Wofford 10 (Larson, Klesmit, Turner 2). Total Fouls_Chattanooga 16, Wofford 16.

