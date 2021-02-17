Trending:
Chattanooga 89, W. Carolina 81, OT

By The Associated Press
February 17, 2021 9:47 pm
W. CAROLINA (9-13)

Cork 5-10 4-6 14, Hightower 7-20 5-5 19, Gibson 2-5 0-0 5, M.Halvorsen 5-14 2-4 17, Harris 0-0 4-4 4, McMahon 6-10 0-0 15, Thomas 1-2 0-0 3, Langlais 2-3 0-0 4, McGhie 0-0 0-0 0, Ransom 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-65 15-19 81.

CHATTANOOGA (18-5)

Hankton 3-9 0-0 7, Kenic 8-10 6-6 29, Banks 5-6 1-1 12, Jean-Baptiste 4-16 2-2 12, M.Smith 7-14 6-7 20, Caldwell 3-6 0-1 7, Walker 0-6 2-2 2, Ayeni 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 30-68 17-19 89.

Halftime_W. Carolina 44-39. 3-Point Goals_W. Carolina 10-26 (M.Halvorsen 5-12, McMahon 3-5, Thomas 1-1, Gibson 1-4, Hightower 0-4), Chattanooga 12-34 (Kenic 7-7, Jean-Baptiste 2-11, Banks 1-1, Caldwell 1-4, Hankton 1-4, M.Smith 0-3, Walker 0-4). Fouled Out_Banks. Rebounds_W. Carolina 42 (Cork 12), Chattanooga 33 (Hankton 12). Assists_W. Carolina 17 (Hightower 5), Chattanooga 13 (Jean-Baptiste 7). Total Fouls_W. Carolina 16, Chattanooga 15. A_875 (10,928).

