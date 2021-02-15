Chattanooga tops E. Tennessee St. 53-51 after late 3 nixed

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A.J. Caldwell had 11 points off the bench to carry Chattanooga to a 53-51 win over East Tennessee State on Monday night after the Buccaneers made a 3-pointer with seconds left that was waved off because a timeout was called.

Darius Banks made two free throws with nine seconds left to give the Mocs a 53-50 lead. With 4.8 seconds to go, Ledarrius Brewer was fouled. He made the first and missed the second.

Silas Adheke slipped inside and grabbed the rebound and found Damari Montsanto in the corner. Montsanto drilled a 3-pointer with 2.8 seconds left but the referee in front of the East Tennessee State was giving the Mocs a timeout after Adheke’s rebound.

Monsanto missed a 3-pointer as time ran out.

Malachi Smith had 10 points and eight rebounds for Chattanooga (17-5, 8-5 Southern Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive win. KC Hankton added 10 points and seven rebounds. David Jean-Baptiste had three blocks.

Ledarrius Brewer had 19 points for the Buccaneers (12-9, 8-5). Vonnie Patterson added seven rebounds. David Sloan had seven rebounds.

The Mocs improve to 2-0 against the Buccaneers on the season. Chattanooga defeated East Tennessee State 67-65 on Feb. 6.

