Chipper Jones assumes new role as Braves hitting consultant

By The Associated Press
February 1, 2021 4:38 pm
1 min read
      

ATLANTA (AP) — Hall of Famer Chipper Jones is returning to the Atlanta Braves in a part-time capacity as a hitting consultant.

The 48-year-old Jones played his full 19-year career with the Braves. He was elected to the Hall of Fame in 2018, his first year of eligibility.

The new role announced by the Braves on Monday gives Jones his best opportunity for an on-field role, if only in a part-time capacity, since his retirement following the 2012 season.

He previously worked with the Braves as a special assistant to baseball operations. He also has worked as a broadcaster for ESPN.

Jones hit .303 during his career and led the league with his .363 mark in 2008.

An eight-time All-Star and the 1999 NL MVP, Jones holds most Atlanta franchise hitting records. He hit 468 home runs and drove in 1,623 runs. Among switch-hitters, only Eddie Murray has more RBIs.

Jones is the only switch-hitter to hit at least .300 for his career with 400 or more homers.

Manager Brian Snitker’s coaching staff including hitting coach Kevin Seitzer and assistant hitting coaches Jose Castro and Bobby Magallanes. Jones will be with the team for at least some portion of spring training.

The Braves’ pitchers and catchers are scheduled to report to spring training on Feb. 17, followed by position players on Feb. 22.

