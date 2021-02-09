Trending:
Cishek inks minor league deal with invite to Astros spring

By The Associated Press
February 9, 2021 5:45 pm
< a min read
      

HOUSTON (AP) — Right-hander Steve Cishek agreed Tuesday to a minor league contract with the Houston Astros and has been invited to big league spring training.

The side-arm-throwing, sinkerballing reliever has a 2.78 ERA with 132 saves in 594 appearances over 11 major league seasons.

The 34-year-old spent last season with the Chicago White Sox where he appeared in 22 games and had a 5.40 ERA. He spent the previous two seasons with the Chicago Cubs, making 150 appearances with 11 saves and a 2.55 ERA.

Cishek played for the Marlins from 2010 until he was traded to the Cardinals in July 2015. His best seasons came with the Marlins when he had 34 saves in 2013 and a career-high 39 saves the following year.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved.

