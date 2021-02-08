Trending:
Clark scores 16 to lift Florida A&M over NC Central 59-50

By The Associated Press
February 8, 2021 9:32 pm
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Jai Clark had 16 points off the bench to lead Florida A&M to a 59-50 win over North Carolina Central on Monday night.

DJ Jones had 12 points for Florida A&M (3-8, 2-2 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). MJ Randolph added nine assists.

C.J. Keyser had 13 points and eight rebounds for the Eagles (4-4, 2-1). Jahnathan Maxwell added 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

