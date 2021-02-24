Trending:
Clemson 60, Wake Forest 39

By The Associated Press
February 24, 2021 6:27 pm
CLEMSON (14-5)

Simms 6-9 0-0 13, Tyson 3-7 3-5 9, Honor 4-8 2-2 11, Hunter 0-3 0-0 0, Trapp 1-8 2-2 4, Hemenway 6-7 0-0 17, Dawes 0-2 0-0 0, Baehre 0-1 4-4 4, Newman 0-1 0-0 0, Prosper 0-0 2-2 2, Kidd 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 20-46 13-15 60.

WAKE FOREST (6-12)

Mucius 5-12 1-1 13, Oguama 1-3 1-1 3, DuBose 1-7 0-0 2, Whitt 0-4 0-0 0, Williamson 3-9 8-8 16, Massoud 2-6 0-0 5, Antonio 0-3 0-0 0, Neath 0-1 0-0 0, Okpomo 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Wilkins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 12-47 10-10 39.

Halftime_Clemson 29-15. 3-Point Goals_Clemson 7-23 (Hemenway 5-6, Simms 1-2, Honor 1-4, Baehre 0-1, Hunter 0-2, Trapp 0-4, Tyson 0-4), Wake Forest 5-24 (Mucius 2-5, Williamson 2-6, Massoud 1-5, Whitt 0-2, Antonio 0-3, DuBose 0-3). Rebounds_Clemson 38 (Simms, Tyson 10), Wake Forest 22 (DuBose, Whitt 4). Assists_Clemson 13 (Honor 6), Wake Forest 6 (Whitt 2). Total Fouls_Clemson 12, Wake Forest 15. A_70 (14,665).

