Clemson 63, North Carolina 50

NORTH CAROLINA (11-6)
Brooks 4-10 0-1 8, Bacot 0-1 1-2 1, Love 2-10 4-4 9, Walton 3-7 0-0 9, Black 1-1 1-2 3, Sharpe 6-8 4-10 16, Platek 1-1 1-2 4, Harris 0-3 0-0 0, Davis 0-3 0-0 0, Kessler 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-44 11-21 50.
CLEMSON (11-5)
Simms 4-10 1-1 10, Tyson 5-11 4-4 16, Hemenway 1-4 0-0 2, Honor 2-7 0-0 6, Trapp 6-13 1-3 14, Dawes 3-6 0-0 7, Hunter 1-3 0-0 3, Prosper 0-1 3-4 3, Baehre 1-2 0-0 2, Hall 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 9-12 63.
Halftime_Clemson 33-21. 3-Point Goals_North Carolina 5-19 (Walton 3-6, Platek 1-1, Love 1-6, Brooks 0-1, Davis 0-2, Harris 0-3), Clemson 8-23 (Honor 2-4, Tyson 2-5, Hunter 1-2, Dawes 1-3, Simms 1-3, Trapp 1-3, Prosper 0-1, Hemenway 0-2). Rebounds_North Carolina 36 (Brooks 9), Clemson 26 (Trapp 9). Assists_North Carolina 8 (Davis 2), Clemson 12 (Simms 6). Total Fouls_North Carolina 16, Clemson 17. A_1,876 (10,000).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments