Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Clemson 63, North Carolina 50

By The Associated Press
February 2, 2021 9:10 pm
< a min read
      

NORTH CAROLINA (11-6)

Brooks 4-10 0-1 8, Bacot 0-1 1-2 1, Love 2-10 4-4 9, Walton 3-7 0-0 9, Black 1-1 1-2 3, Sharpe 6-8 4-10 16, Platek 1-1 1-2 4, Harris 0-3 0-0 0, Davis 0-3 0-0 0, Kessler 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-44 11-21 50.

CLEMSON (11-5)

Simms 4-10 1-1 10, Tyson 5-11 4-4 16, Hemenway 1-4 0-0 2, Honor 2-7 0-0 6, Trapp 6-13 1-3 14, Dawes 3-6 0-0 7, Hunter 1-3 0-0 3, Prosper 0-1 3-4 3, Baehre 1-2 0-0 2, Hall 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 9-12 63.

Halftime_Clemson 33-21. 3-Point Goals_North Carolina 5-19 (Walton 3-6, Platek 1-1, Love 1-6, Brooks 0-1, Davis 0-2, Harris 0-3), Clemson 8-23 (Honor 2-4, Tyson 2-5, Hunter 1-2, Dawes 1-3, Simms 1-3, Trapp 1-3, Prosper 0-1, Hemenway 0-2). Rebounds_North Carolina 36 (Brooks 9), Clemson 26 (Trapp 9). Assists_North Carolina 8 (Davis 2), Clemson 12 (Simms 6). Total Fouls_North Carolina 16, Clemson 17. A_1,876 (10,000).

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Executives from the state of Maryland, state of Ohio and the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators explore how motor vehicle bureaus are meeting the REAL ID challenge in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|3 Cisco Certified Network Associate...
2|8 Bootcamp - GSA Multiple Award Schedule...
2|8 Salesforce Fundamentals for Nonprofits...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

MacDill Air Force Base welcomed NFL reps to take a look at aircraft from Sunday’s Super Bowl flyover