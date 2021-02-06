Trending:
Clemson 78, Syracuse 61

By The Associated Press
February 6, 2021 4:08 pm
SYRACUSE (10-5)

Dolezaj 3-5 4-5 10, Griffin 2-13 7-7 12, Guerrier 3-11 2-5 8, Boeheim 3-13 0-0 8, Girard 7-13 3-5 19, Richmond 0-3 3-3 3, Sidibe 0-0 1-2 1, Newton 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 18-60 20-27 61.

CLEMSON (12-5)

Simms 7-9 3-4 18, Tyson 1-2 0-0 2, Hemenway 2-7 1-2 7, Honor 5-8 0-0 15, Trapp 1-4 0-0 2, Newman 1-4 3-4 5, Baehre 2-2 2-2 6, Dawes 2-4 2-2 8, Prosper 3-6 3-3 9, Hall 3-5 0-0 6, Hunter 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-51 14-17 78.

Halftime_Clemson 39-19. 3-Point Goals_Syracuse 5-20 (Girard 2-6, Boeheim 2-7, Griffin 1-4, Newton 0-1, Guerrier 0-2), Clemson 10-23 (Honor 5-8, Dawes 2-3, Hemenway 2-6, Simms 1-2, Prosper 0-1, Trapp 0-1, Newman 0-2). Rebounds_Syracuse 19 (Guerrier 6), Clemson 39 (Simms 11). Assists_Syracuse 6 (Richmond 3), Clemson 19 (Trapp 11). Total Fouls_Syracuse 14, Clemson 17.

