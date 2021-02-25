Clemson looks to extend streak vs Miami

Miami (7-14, 3-13) vs. Clemson (14-5, 8-5)

Littlejohn Coliseum, Clemson, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson looks for its fifth straight conference win against Miami. Clemson’s last ACC loss came against the Duke Blue Devils 79-53 on Jan. 30. Miami fell short in an 88-71 game at home to Florida State in its last outing.

SUPER SENIORS: Clemson’s Aamir Simms, Clyde Trapp and Jonathan Baehre have combined to account for 38 percent of the team’s scoring this season and have scored 41 percent of all Tigers points over the last five games.INTRIGUING ISAIAH: Isaiah Wong has connected on 33.9 percent of the 118 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 7 for 17 over the last three games. He’s also made 79.4 percent of his foul shots this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Tigers are 9-0 when they score at least 66 points and 5-5 when they fall shy of that total. The Hurricanes are 5-0 when they hold opponents to 64 points or fewer and 2-14 when opponents exceed 64 points.

TWO STREAKS: Miami has dropped its last five road games, scoring 58.6 points and allowing 77 points during those contests. Clemson is on a four-game home winning streak, scoring an average of 67.3 points while giving up 58.3.

DID YOU KNOW: The Clemson defense has allowed only 61.8 points per game to opponents this season, ranking the Tigers 13th among Division I teams. The Miami offense has averaged 66.3 points through 21 games (ranked 263rd, nationally).

