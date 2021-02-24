Trending:
Clemson wins 4th straight, holds Wake Forest to 39 points

By The Associated Press
February 24, 2021 7:15 pm
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Alex Hemenway scored 17 points with five 3-pointers, Aamir Simms had 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Clemson beat Wake Forest 60-39 on Wednesday for its fourth straight victory.

Clemson held its second opponent this season to less than 40 points in 40 minutes after topping South Carolina State 75-38 in its third game. The Demon Deacons were just 12-of-46 shooting (26.1%) — with only two makes in the final 10 minutes.

It was Wake Forest’s third-fewest points in the shot-clock era (since 1985-86), trailing a 37-point outing at Clemson on February 3, 2019.

Nick Honor added 11 points with six assists, and Hunter Tyson had nine points and a career-high 10 boards for Clemson (14-5, 8-5 Atlantic Coast Conference), which hadn’t played since Feb. 12 after games against Notre Dame and Pittsburgh were postponed.

Daivien Williamson led Wake Forest (6-12, 3-12) with 16 points and Isaiah Mucius added 13.

Clemson hosts Miami on Saturday, followed by games against Syracuse and Pittsburgh next week to close the regular season. Wake Forest will try to end a four-game losing streak on Saturday against No. 16 Virginia Tech.

More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

