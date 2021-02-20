On Air: Federal Tech Talk
Cleveland St. 67, Fort Wayne 55

By The Associated Press
February 20, 2021 7:22 pm
CLEVELAND ST. (16-7)

Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Beaudion 2-5 0-0 5, Gomillion 7-12 4-8 18, Patton 4-11 8-10 16, Hodge 5-12 1-2 13, Eichelberger 3-4 5-7 11, Sanchez 2-2 0-0 4, Hill 0-2 0-0 0, Oglesby 0-1 0-0 0, Greene 0-1 0-0 0, Woodrich 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-52 18-27 67.

FORT WAYNE (7-14)

Carl 1-1 1-2 3, Planutis 4-9 0-0 12, Billups 1-5 0-0 3, Godfrey 4-10 0-2 10, Pipkins 8-10 0-0 17, Horton 2-5 4-4 10, Benford 0-0 0-0 0, Kpedi 0-1 0-2 0, Walker 0-2 0-0 0, Black 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-44 5-10 55.

Halftime_Fort Wayne 30-22. 3-Point Goals_Cleveland St. 3-16 (Hodge 2-7, Beaudion 1-3, Greene 0-1, Hill 0-1, Oglesby 0-1, Woodrich 0-1, Patton 0-2), Fort Wayne 10-25 (Planutis 4-8, Horton 2-4, Godfrey 2-6, Pipkins 1-2, Billups 1-5). Fouled Out_Planutis. Rebounds_Cleveland St. 27 (Patton 10), Fort Wayne 25 (Planutis 7). Assists_Cleveland St. 10 (Beaudion, Patton 4), Fort Wayne 9 (Godfrey 4). Total Fouls_Cleveland St. 12, Fort Wayne 23.

