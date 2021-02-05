Cleveland St. 80, Oakland 72

CLEVELAND ST. (13-5)
Johnson 4-4 1-2 9, Beaudion 4-11 4-8 14, Gomillion 2-3 0-0 4, Patton 9-13 3-5 21, Hodge 2-5 0-0 4, Oglesby 2-3 0-0 5, Woodrich 4-7 0-0 12, Hill 3-6 2-2 9, Eichelberger 0-2 2-4 2. Totals 30-54 12-21 80.
OAKLAND (8-14)
Oladapo 5-8 3-5 13, Parrish 5-10 2-3 13, Townsend 2-9 0-0 4, Moore 6-14 6-7 20, Young 4-12 4-4 14, Kangu 1-2 0-0 3, Lampman 1-5 0-0 3, Joseph 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 25-63 15-19 72.
Halftime_Cleveland St. 46-33. 3-Point Goals_Cleveland St. 8-22 (Woodrich 4-7, Beaudion 2-4, Oglesby 1-2, Hill 1-3, Hodge 0-3, Patton 0-3), Oakland 7-24 (Moore 2-4, Young 2-7, Kangu 1-2, Parrish 1-3, Lampman 1-5, Joseph 0-1, Townsend 0-2). Rebounds_Cleveland St. 31 (Patton 10), Oakland 32 (Parrish 12). Assists_Cleveland St. 22 (Beaudion 6), Oakland 15 (Moore 11). Total Fouls_Cleveland St. 18, Oakland 18.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments