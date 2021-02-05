On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

Cleveland St. 80, Oakland 72

By The Associated Press
February 5, 2021 9:29 pm
< a min read
      

CLEVELAND ST. (13-5)

Johnson 4-4 1-2 9, Beaudion 4-11 4-8 14, Gomillion 2-3 0-0 4, Patton 9-13 3-5 21, Hodge 2-5 0-0 4, Oglesby 2-3 0-0 5, Woodrich 4-7 0-0 12, Hill 3-6 2-2 9, Eichelberger 0-2 2-4 2. Totals 30-54 12-21 80.

OAKLAND (8-14)

Oladapo 5-8 3-5 13, Parrish 5-10 2-3 13, Townsend 2-9 0-0 4, Moore 6-14 6-7 20, Young 4-12 4-4 14, Kangu 1-2 0-0 3, Lampman 1-5 0-0 3, Joseph 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 25-63 15-19 72.

Halftime_Cleveland St. 46-33. 3-Point Goals_Cleveland St. 8-22 (Woodrich 4-7, Beaudion 2-4, Oglesby 1-2, Hill 1-3, Hodge 0-3, Patton 0-3), Oakland 7-24 (Moore 2-4, Young 2-7, Kangu 1-2, Parrish 1-3, Lampman 1-5, Joseph 0-1, Townsend 0-2). Rebounds_Cleveland St. 31 (Patton 10), Oakland 32 (Parrish 12). Assists_Cleveland St. 22 (Beaudion 6), Oakland 15 (Moore 11). Total Fouls_Cleveland St. 18, Oakland 18.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Executives from the state of Maryland, state of Ohio and the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators explore how motor vehicle bureaus are meeting the REAL ID challenge in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|2 Oracle Communications SD-WAN Boot Camp
2|3 Cisco Certified Network Associate...
2|8 Bootcamp - GSA Multiple Award Schedule...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

MacDill Air Force Base welcomed NFL reps to take a look at aircraft from Sunday’s Super Bowl flyover