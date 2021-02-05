Trending:
Clippers’ Paul George out with sore right foot vs Celtics

By The Associated Press
February 5, 2021 8:50 pm
< a min read
      

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George won’t play for the Los Angeles Clippers against the Boston Celtics on Friday night because of a sore right foot.

Coach Tyronn Lue said he didn’t have any details about George’s condition.

“I’m not really sure when he really started feeling it,” Lue said.

George hit 8 of 9 3-pointers and scored 36 points in a 121-99 victory at Cleveland on Wednesday night to close out a six-game trip. He leads the NBA in 3-point shooting at 48%.

“He did have a helluva game, so just hoping we can get him back soon,” Lue said.

George is averaging 24.4 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.5 assists.

George and Kawhi Leonard missed the first two games of the recent trip because of COVID-19 protocols.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

