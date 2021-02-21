Coastal Carolina 65, Georgia Southern 55

GEORGIA SOUTHERN (12-11)

Toyambi 2-3 0-0 4, Boone 4-12 0-0 10, Brown 1-4 0-0 2, McCadden 3-8 3-4 12, Juozapaitis 3-9 4-4 11, C.Bryant 4-16 0-2 11, Weatherford 0-4 0-0 0, Savrasov 2-4 0-0 5, McFatten 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-60 7-10 55.

COASTAL CAROLINA (13-6)

Ceaser 2-4 0-0 4, Dibba 4-7 4-4 12, Green 4-10 0-0 10, Jones 5-11 9-10 20, Williamson 1-7 0-0 3, Tipler 2-10 1-2 6, Mostafa 2-5 6-10 10, Stephens 0-1 0-0 0, Harvey 0-1 0-0 0, Kitenge 0-0 0-0 0, LeGania 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-57 20-26 65.

Halftime_Georgia Southern 26-21. 3-Point Goals_Georgia Southern 10-34 (McCadden 3-6, C.Bryant 3-11, Boone 2-4, Savrasov 1-2, Juozapaitis 1-6, Weatherford 0-2, Brown 0-3), Coastal Carolina 5-25 (Green 2-6, Williamson 1-3, Jones 1-5, Tipler 1-7, Ceaser 0-1, Stephens 0-1, Dibba 0-2). Rebounds_Georgia Southern 31 (Toyambi, Savrasov 5), Coastal Carolina 48 (Jones 11). Assists_Georgia Southern 11 (Boone, C.Bryant 3), Coastal Carolina 11 (Jones 4). Total Fouls_Georgia Southern 19, Coastal Carolina 15. A_147 (3,600).

