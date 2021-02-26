Coastal Carolina 75, Troy 59

COASTAL CAROLINA (14-6)
Mostafa 7-10 8-10 23, Dibba 3-7 2-3 8, Green 5-13 0-0 13, Jones 5-10 2-2 12, Williamson 2-6 0-0 4, Tipler 4-12 4-4 15, Ceaser 0-2 0-0 0, Harvey 0-2 0-0 0, Kitenge 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-62 16-19 75.
TROY (10-15)
Stampley 5-17 2-3 14, Z.Williams 3-9 0-0 6, Leftridge 2-5 0-0 5, Miles 3-7 1-3 8, Woods 3-9 0-0 6, D.Williams 5-8 0-1 12, Turner 1-5 0-0 2, Burnett 2-5 0-1 5, Pantophlet 0-1 0-0 0, Punter 0-0 1-2 1. Totals 24-66 4-10 59.
Halftime_Troy 33-28. 3-Point Goals_Coastal Carolina 7-24 (Tipler 3-7, Green 3-9, Mostafa 1-1, Ceaser 0-1, Dibba 0-1, Jones 0-2, Williamson 0-3), Troy 7-31 (D.Williams 2-5, Stampley 2-10, Miles 1-3, Burnett 1-4, Leftridge 1-4, Turner 0-2, Woods 0-3). Rebounds_Coastal Carolina 43 (Mostafa 12), Troy 34 (Woods 7). Assists_Coastal Carolina 11 (Dibba 4), Troy 13 (Miles, D.Williams 3). Total Fouls_Coastal Carolina 13, Troy 15. A_913 (5,200).
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments