Coco Gauff advances in three sets at Adelaide International

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Coco Gauff’s decision to extend her stay Down Under after a second-round loss at the Australian Open is paying off, at least so far.

The 16-year-old American beat Jasmine Paolini 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-2 on Tuesday in a first-round match at the Adelaide International. It follows Gauff’s two wins in weekend qualifying in the South Australian state capital to advance to the main draw.

Gauff lost to fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina in straight sets at the Australian Open. In 2020 during her Australian Open debut, she lost to eventual champion Sofia Kenin in three sets in the fourth round.

In other Adelaide matches Tuesday, French Open champion and fifth-seeded Iga Swiatek of Poland beat American Madison Brengle 6-3, 6-4, sixth-seeded Petra Martic defeated Ludmila Samsonova 4-6, 6-0, 7-5 and Jil Teichmann beat Kristina Mladenovic 6-2, 7-6 (5).

Top-ranked Ash Barty, who lost in the Australian Open quarterfinals, is the Adelaide defending champion. The Australian received a wild-card entry and plays American Danielle Collins in a second-round match on Wednesday.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.