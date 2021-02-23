Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Coco Gauff advances in three sets at Adelaide International

By The Associated Press
February 23, 2021 12:13 am
< a min read
      

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Coco Gauff’s decision to extend her stay Down Under after a second-round loss at the Australian Open is paying off, at least so far.

The 16-year-old American beat Jasmine Paolini 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-2 on Tuesday in a first-round match at the Adelaide International. It follows Gauff’s two wins in weekend qualifying in the South Australian state capital to advance to the main draw.

Gauff lost to fifth-seeded Elina Svitolina in straight sets at the Australian Open. In 2020 during her Australian Open debut, she lost to eventual champion Sofia Kenin in three sets in the fourth round.

In other Adelaide matches Tuesday, French Open champion and fifth-seeded Iga Swiatek of Poland beat American Madison Brengle 6-3, 6-4, sixth-seeded Petra Martic defeated Ludmila Samsonova 4-6, 6-0, 7-5 and Jil Teichmann beat Kristina Mladenovic 6-2, 7-6 (5).

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Top-ranked Ash Barty, who lost in the Australian Open quarterfinals, is the Adelaide defending champion. The Australian received a wild-card entry and plays American Danielle Collins in a second-round match on Wednesday.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|1 U.S. Army Information Systems...
3|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
3|2 Analytics in a Day - Simpson Associates...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Fish and Wildlife Service cares for first-ever cloned American endangered species