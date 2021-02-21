Colgate 78, Boston U. 63

BOSTON U. (5-8)

Mathon 5-7 4-4 14, Brittain-Watts 1-3 0-0 3, Harper 2-7 2-2 6, McCoy 4-9 0-1 8, Whyte 2-10 0-0 5, Tynen 2-4 0-0 4, Tate 3-10 1-3 8, Brewster 2-3 2-2 6, Hemphill 4-8 0-0 9, Pascoe 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-61 9-12 63.

COLGATE (11-1)

Records 5-11 0-0 10, Burns 4-11 5-5 15, Cummings 4-7 3-4 11, Richardson 3-4 0-0 6, Moffatt 1-2 0-1 2, Ferguson 3-7 0-0 8, Lynch-Daniels 3-3 0-0 8, Woodward 5-5 0-0 10, Thomson 4-4 0-0 8, Maynard 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 32-54 8-12 78.

Halftime_35-35. 3-Point Goals_Boston U. 4-26 (Brittain-Watts 1-3, Hemphill 1-4, Tate 1-5, Whyte 1-5, Mathon 0-1, McCoy 0-2, Tynen 0-2, Harper 0-4), Colgate 6-12 (Lynch-Daniels 2-2, Burns 2-3, Ferguson 2-4, Richardson 0-1, Cummings 0-2). Rebounds_Boston U. 27 (Whyte 7), Colgate 34 (Burns, Ferguson 6). Assists_Boston U. 9 (Mathon, Hemphill 2), Colgate 23 (Burns 7). Total Fouls_Boston U. 13, Colgate 13.

