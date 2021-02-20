Trending:
Colgate 82, Boston U. 72

By The Associated Press
February 20, 2021 3:31 pm
< a min read
      

BOSTON U. (5-7)

Mathon 7-11 5-6 19, Brittain-Watts 2-8 0-0 6, Harper 0-5 0-0 0, McCoy 6-16 1-1 15, Whyte 4-8 2-2 11, Tynen 5-5 0-1 12, Hemphill 3-7 0-0 6, Tate 0-2 0-0 0, Pascoe 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 28-66 8-10 72.

COLGATE (10-1)

Records 2-3 0-2 4, Burns 4-14 2-2 11, Cummings 6-12 2-2 17, Richardson 5-14 5-6 17, Moffatt 2-3 0-1 5, Woodward 7-11 1-1 15, Ferguson 3-8 0-0 6, Lynch-Daniels 3-3 0-0 7, Maynard 0-0 0-0 0, Thomson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 32-69 10-14 82.

Halftime_Colgate 40-34. 3-Point Goals_Boston U. 8-27 (Tynen 2-2, Brittain-Watts 2-4, McCoy 2-6, Pascoe 1-2, Whyte 1-3, Mathon 0-1, Tate 0-2, Hemphill 0-3, Harper 0-4), Colgate 8-26 (Cummings 3-7, Richardson 2-6, Lynch-Daniels 1-1, Moffatt 1-2, Burns 1-5, Thomson 0-1, Ferguson 0-4). Rebounds_Boston U. 39 (Mathon 12), Colgate 39 (Richardson 10). Assists_Boston U. 10 (Tate 3), Colgate 21 (Richardson 8). Total Fouls_Boston U. 18, Colgate 12.

