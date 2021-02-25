Trending:
Colin White scores twice, Senators beat Flames 6-1

By The Associated Press
February 25, 2021 10:35 pm
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Colin White scored twice, Matt Murray made 29 saves and the Ottawa Senators routed the Calgary Flames 6-1 on Thursday night for their third straight victory.

Drake Batherson, Erik Gudbranson, Connor Brown and Erik Brannstrom also scored for Ottawa, with Batherson running his goals streak to four games. The Senators improved to 7-14-1.

Milan Lucic scored for Calgary in the first of three straight games between the teams. Calgary dropped to 9-10-2, falling for fifth time in six games.

The teams will meet again Saturday and Monday night.

