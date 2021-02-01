Monday, Feb. 1
EAST
Fairmont St. 101, Alderson-Broaddus 67
West Liberty 117, Glenville St. 85
SOUTH
Carson-Newman 91, Limestone 55
FIU 90, Florida Memorial 74
Grambling St. 85, MVSU 72
Jackson St. 63, Ark.-Pine Bluff 55
Louisville 74, Georgia Tech 58
Memphis 96, UCF 69
Miami 77, Duke 75
NC Central 91, SC State 77
Stetson 110, Carver 56
W. Carolina 76, The Citadel 75
Wofford 67, ETSU 62
MIDWEST
Austin Peay 74, SIU-Edwardsville 59
Chicago 70, Missouri St. 50
Drake 95, Illinois St. 60
Evansville 58, Valparaiso 51
Findlay 72, Lake Erie 62
Indiana St. 67, Bradley 55
Kentucky Wesleyan 68, Ohio Dominican 62
Murray St. 77, SE Missouri 60
Notre Dame (Ohio) 88, WV Wesleyan 70
Tiffin 70, Trevecca Nazarene 61
SOUTHWEST
Texas Southern 66, Alabama A&M 49
Texas Tech 57, Oklahoma 52
FAR WEST
Black Hills St. 73, Colo.-Colo. Springs 71
E. Washington 94, Sacramento St. 79
Hawaii Hilo 69, Chaminade 68
___
