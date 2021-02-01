On Air: Encounter
College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press
February 1, 2021 1:01 pm
Monday, Feb. 1

EAST

Fairmont St. 101, Alderson-Broaddus 67

West Liberty 117, Glenville St. 85

SOUTH

Carson-Newman 91, Limestone 55

FIU 90, Florida Memorial 74

Grambling St. 85, MVSU 72

Jackson St. 63, Ark.-Pine Bluff 55

Louisville 74, Georgia Tech 58

Memphis 96, UCF 69

Miami 77, Duke 75

NC Central 91, SC State 77

Stetson 110, Carver 56

W. Carolina 76, The Citadel 75

Wofford 67, ETSU 62

MIDWEST

Austin Peay 74, SIU-Edwardsville 59

Chicago 70, Missouri St. 50

Drake 95, Illinois St. 60

Evansville 58, Valparaiso 51

Findlay 72, Lake Erie 62

Indiana St. 67, Bradley 55

Kentucky Wesleyan 68, Ohio Dominican 62

Murray St. 77, SE Missouri 60

Notre Dame (Ohio) 88, WV Wesleyan 70

Tiffin 70, Trevecca Nazarene 61

SOUTHWEST

Texas Southern 66, Alabama A&M 49

Texas Tech 57, Oklahoma 52

FAR WEST

Black Hills St. 73, Colo.-Colo. Springs 71

E. Washington 94, Sacramento St. 79

Hawaii Hilo 69, Chaminade 68

___

