By The Associated Press
February 2, 2021 1:01 pm
Tuesday, Feb. 2

EAST

UMBC 75, NJIT 71

MIDWEST

E. Illinois 70, SIU-Edwardsville 61

Marquette 70, Butler 67

Notre Dame 79, Wake Forest 58

Ohio 83, Cent. Michigan 69

