Wednesday, Feb. 3
EAST
La Salle 82, Saint Louis 75
Pittsburgh 83, Virginia Tech 72
Seton Hall 60, Providence 43
UMass 60, Fordham 54
VCU 63, Rhode Island 62
SOUTH
Alabama 78, LSU 60
Chattanooga 74, W. Carolina 67
ETSU 70, Mercer 64
East Carolina 82, Houston 73
James Madison 78, Elon 57
Memphis 75, UCF 61
South Carolina 72, Florida 66
UNC-Greensboro 85, The Citadel 66
VMI 84, Wofford 80, OT
MIDWEST
Missouri 75, Kentucky 70
W. Michigan 76, Bowling Green 70
Wichita St. 75, Tulane 67
SOUTHWEST
Incarnate Word 67, Lamar 58
Stephen F. Austin 84, Texas A&M-CC 75
FAR WEST
Fort Lewis 76, Adams St. 75
