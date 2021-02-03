Trending:
Sports News

College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press
February 3, 2021 1:01 pm
Wednesday, Feb. 3

EAST

La Salle 82, Saint Louis 75

Pittsburgh 83, Virginia Tech 72

Seton Hall 60, Providence 43

UMass 60, Fordham 54

VCU 63, Rhode Island 62

SOUTH

Alabama 78, LSU 60

Chattanooga 74, W. Carolina 67

ETSU 70, Mercer 64

East Carolina 82, Houston 73

James Madison 78, Elon 57

Memphis 75, UCF 61

South Carolina 72, Florida 66

UNC-Greensboro 85, The Citadel 66

VMI 84, Wofford 80, OT

MIDWEST

Missouri 75, Kentucky 70

W. Michigan 76, Bowling Green 70

Wichita St. 75, Tulane 67

SOUTHWEST

Incarnate Word 67, Lamar 58

Stephen F. Austin 84, Texas A&M-CC 75

___

