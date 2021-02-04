Thursday, Feb. 4
EAST
Cincinnati 63, Temple 60
Fairleigh Dickinson 78, LIU 70
Merrimack 68, St. Francis (Pa.) 62
Rutgers 76, Minnesota 72
Wagner 74, St. Francis Brooklyn 67
SOUTH
Austin Peay 94, E. Kentucky 79
Gardner-Webb 59, Presbyterian 53
Jacksonville St. 82, UT Martin 70
Morehead St. 66, Murray St. 56
Radford 63, SC-Upstate 61
MIDWEST
Belmont 89, E. Illinois 61
Ohio St. 89, Iowa 85
SE Missouri 68, Tennessee Tech 64
SIU-Edwardsville 68, Tennessee St. 60
FAR WEST
BYU 105, Portland 60
Colorado St. 74, Wyoming 72
E. Washington 89, Idaho 75
Gonzaga 76, Pacific 58
Montana 70, Portland St. 64, OT
Oregon St. 91, Washington 71
Stanford 70, California 55
Utah 73, Arizona 58
Utah St. 69, Fresno St. 53
Weber St. 96, Montana St. 88
___
