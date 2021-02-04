On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press
February 4, 2021 1:01 pm
< a min read
      

Thursday, Feb. 4

EAST

Cincinnati 63, Temple 60

Fairleigh Dickinson 78, LIU 70

Merrimack 68, St. Francis (Pa.) 62

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Rutgers 76, Minnesota 72

Wagner 74, St. Francis Brooklyn 67

SOUTH

Austin Peay 94, E. Kentucky 79

Gardner-Webb 59, Presbyterian 53

Jacksonville St. 82, UT Martin 70

Morehead St. 66, Murray St. 56

Radford 63, SC-Upstate 61

MIDWEST

Belmont 89, E. Illinois 61

        Read more Sports News news.

Ohio St. 89, Iowa 85

SE Missouri 68, Tennessee Tech 64

SIU-Edwardsville 68, Tennessee St. 60

FAR WEST

BYU 105, Portland 60

Colorado St. 74, Wyoming 72

E. Washington 89, Idaho 75

Gonzaga 76, Pacific 58

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Montana 70, Portland St. 64, OT

Oregon St. 91, Washington 71

Stanford 70, California 55

Utah 73, Arizona 58

Utah St. 69, Fresno St. 53

Weber St. 96, Montana St. 88

___

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|3 Cisco Certified Network Associate...
2|8 Bootcamp - GSA Multiple Award Schedule...
2|9 2021 Administration Transition: Impacts...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Kathleen Hicks, first woman to serve as Deputy Secretary of Defense, arrives at Pentagon