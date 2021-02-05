Friday, Feb. 5
EAST
Fairleigh Dickinson 77, LIU 62
Mass.-Lowell 74, New Hampshire 69
Merrimack 59, St. Francis (Pa.) 54
Monmouth (NJ) 70, Manhattan 65
Penn St. 55, Maryland 50
Wagner 84, St. Francis (NY) 81, OT
Youngstown St. 84, Robert Morris 78, OT
SOUTH
Ala.-Huntsville 66, West Alabama 55
Delta St. 68, Christian Brothers 67
Erskine 63, Mount Olive 62
Florida Gulf Coast 86, North Alabama 60
Gardner-Webb 91, Presbyterian 64
Liberty 90, Lancaster Bible 49
Middle Tennessee 66, Charlotte 65
Montevallo 97, Valdosta St. 93
Old Dominion 82, Marshall 81
Radford 102, SC-Upstate 66
Shorter 78, Lee 71
South Alabama 71, Coastal Carolina 65
Stetson 73, Lipscomb 68
Troy 68, Georgia Southern 56
UAB 63, UTEP 51
UTSA 87, FIU 80
West Georgia 63, West Florida 62
MIDWEST
Akron 72, Kent St. 61
Ashland 52, Wis.-Parkside 48
Bellarmine 71, Jacksonville 56
Bemidji St. 88, St. Cloud St. 78
Cleveland St. 80, Oakland 72
Colorado Mesa 82, S.D. Mines 77, 2OT
Davenport 77, Lake Superior St. 75
Dayton 74, George Mason 65
Detroit 82, Fort Wayne 72
Ferris St. 68, Grand Valley St. 65
IUPUI 80, Green Bay 71
Michigan Tech 76, Saginaw Valley St. 57
Minn. Duluth 81, Minn.-Crookston 65
N. Dakota St. 61, Oral Roberts 54
N. Kentucky 87, Milwaukee 73
Northern St. 83, Mary 76
Sioux Falls 70, Wayne St. (Neb.) 68
South Dakota 64, S. Dakota St. 56
Upper Iowa 84, Concordia (St.P.) 76
W. Illinois 85, Omaha 77
Wayne St. (Mich.) 72, Purdue-Northwest 56
Winona St. 86, Minnesota St. 71
Wright St. 72, Ill.-Chicago 47
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas St. 95, Louisiana-Lafayette 87
Louisiana Tech 68, North Texas 63
Lubbock Christian 76, Ark.-Fort Smith 72
Oklahoma Christian 79, Midwestern St. 69
Rice 88, Southern Miss. 62
Texas St. 57, UALR 47
Texas-Arlington 63, Louisiana-Monroe 56
FAR WEST
Biola 94, Concordia (Cal.) 78
CS Northridge 80, UC Davis 77
Cal Baptist 85, New Mexico St. 75
Dixie St. 77, Seattle 76
Nevada 74, Boise St. 72
North Dakota 85, Denver 82, OT
UC Irvine 70, CS Bakersfield 53
___
