On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts
Sports News

College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press
February 5, 2021 1:01 pm
1 min read
      

Friday, Feb. 5

EAST

Fairleigh Dickinson 77, LIU 62

Mass.-Lowell 74, New Hampshire 69

Merrimack 59, St. Francis (Pa.) 54

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Executives from the state of Maryland, state of Ohio and the American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators explore how motor vehicle bureaus are meeting the REAL ID challenge in this free webinar.

Monmouth (NJ) 70, Manhattan 65

Penn St. 55, Maryland 50

Wagner 84, St. Francis (NY) 81, OT

Youngstown St. 84, Robert Morris 78, OT

SOUTH

Ala.-Huntsville 66, West Alabama 55

Delta St. 68, Christian Brothers 67

Erskine 63, Mount Olive 62

Florida Gulf Coast 86, North Alabama 60

        Read more Sports News news.

Gardner-Webb 91, Presbyterian 64

Liberty 90, Lancaster Bible 49

Middle Tennessee 66, Charlotte 65

Montevallo 97, Valdosta St. 93

Old Dominion 82, Marshall 81

Radford 102, SC-Upstate 66

Shorter 78, Lee 71

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

South Alabama 71, Coastal Carolina 65

Stetson 73, Lipscomb 68

Troy 68, Georgia Southern 56

UAB 63, UTEP 51

UTSA 87, FIU 80

West Georgia 63, West Florida 62

MIDWEST

Akron 72, Kent St. 61

Ashland 52, Wis.-Parkside 48

Bellarmine 71, Jacksonville 56

Bemidji St. 88, St. Cloud St. 78

Cleveland St. 80, Oakland 72

Colorado Mesa 82, S.D. Mines 77, 2OT

Davenport 77, Lake Superior St. 75

Dayton 74, George Mason 65

Detroit 82, Fort Wayne 72

Ferris St. 68, Grand Valley St. 65

IUPUI 80, Green Bay 71

Michigan Tech 76, Saginaw Valley St. 57

Minn. Duluth 81, Minn.-Crookston 65

N. Dakota St. 61, Oral Roberts 54

N. Kentucky 87, Milwaukee 73

Northern St. 83, Mary 76

Sioux Falls 70, Wayne St. (Neb.) 68

South Dakota 64, S. Dakota St. 56

Upper Iowa 84, Concordia (St.P.) 76

W. Illinois 85, Omaha 77

Wayne St. (Mich.) 72, Purdue-Northwest 56

Winona St. 86, Minnesota St. 71

Wright St. 72, Ill.-Chicago 47

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas St. 95, Louisiana-Lafayette 87

Louisiana Tech 68, North Texas 63

Lubbock Christian 76, Ark.-Fort Smith 72

Oklahoma Christian 79, Midwestern St. 69

Rice 88, Southern Miss. 62

Texas St. 57, UALR 47

Texas-Arlington 63, Louisiana-Monroe 56

FAR WEST

Biola 94, Concordia (Cal.) 78

CS Northridge 80, UC Davis 77

Cal Baptist 85, New Mexico St. 75

Dixie St. 77, Seattle 76

Nevada 74, Boise St. 72

North Dakota 85, Denver 82, OT

UC Irvine 70, CS Bakersfield 53

___

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|3 Cisco Certified Network Associate...
2|8 Bootcamp - GSA Multiple Award Schedule...
2|9 Geodesign Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Kathleen Hicks, first woman to serve as Deputy Secretary of Defense, arrives at Pentagon