Sports News

College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press
February 10, 2021 1:01 pm
Wednesday, Feb. 10

EAST

Charleston (WV) 93, W. Virginia St. 87

Daemen 102, D’Youville 77

Fairmont St. 99, Frostburg St. 75

Providence 70, UConn 59

Villanova 96, Marquette 64

Wake Forest 69, Boston College 65

West Liberty 119, Wheeling Jesuit 76

SOUTH

Belmont Abbey 87, Erskine 72

Chattanooga 78, Wofford 66

Davis & Elkins 83, WV Wesleyan 80

George Mason 77, Fordham 45

Georgia College 59, Columbus St. 49

Georgia Southwestern 108, Young Harris 105, OT

Houston 82, South Florida 65

LSU 94, Mississippi St. 80

Mercer 77, Samford 70

Mississippi 80, Missouri 59

North Georgia 82, Clayton St. 67

Old Dominion 78, Charlotte 76, OT

Tennessee 89, Georgia 81

The Citadel 79, ETSU 71

Tusculum 86, Mars Hill 65

UNC-Greensboro 64, Furman 58

Virginia 57, Georgia Tech 49

W. Carolina 74, VMI 72

Wichita St. 61, UCF 60

MIDWEST

Alderson-Broaddus 77, Notre Dame (Ohio) 65

Bradley 76, Valparaiso 52

Drake 80, N. Iowa 59

Fort Hays St. 89, Cent. Oklahoma 79

Indiana 79, Northwestern 76, 2OT

Iowa 79, Rutgers 66

Missouri St. 65, S. Illinois 53

S. Indiana 86, Quincy 71

Saint Louis 67, Rhode Island 60

SOUTHWEST

Abilene Christian 88, Houston Baptist 59

Nicholls 76, Lamar 71

Northwestern St. 68, Incarnate Word 67

Sam Houston St. 79, SE Louisiana 61

Stephen F. Austin 80, Texas A&M-CC 68

Tulane 58, Tulsa 48

FAR WEST

Pepperdine 76, San Francisco 68

___

