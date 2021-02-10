Wednesday, Feb. 10
EAST
Charleston (WV) 93, W. Virginia St. 87
Daemen 102, D’Youville 77
Fairmont St. 99, Frostburg St. 75
Providence 70, UConn 59
Villanova 96, Marquette 64
Wake Forest 69, Boston College 65
West Liberty 119, Wheeling Jesuit 76
SOUTH
Belmont Abbey 87, Erskine 72
Chattanooga 78, Wofford 66
Davis & Elkins 83, WV Wesleyan 80
George Mason 77, Fordham 45
Georgia College 59, Columbus St. 49
Georgia Southwestern 108, Young Harris 105, OT
Houston 82, South Florida 65
LSU 94, Mississippi St. 80
Mercer 77, Samford 70
Mississippi 80, Missouri 59
North Georgia 82, Clayton St. 67
Old Dominion 78, Charlotte 76, OT
Tennessee 89, Georgia 81
The Citadel 79, ETSU 71
Tusculum 86, Mars Hill 65
UNC-Greensboro 64, Furman 58
Virginia 57, Georgia Tech 49
W. Carolina 74, VMI 72
Wichita St. 61, UCF 60
MIDWEST
Alderson-Broaddus 77, Notre Dame (Ohio) 65
Bradley 76, Valparaiso 52
Drake 80, N. Iowa 59
Fort Hays St. 89, Cent. Oklahoma 79
Indiana 79, Northwestern 76, 2OT
Iowa 79, Rutgers 66
Missouri St. 65, S. Illinois 53
S. Indiana 86, Quincy 71
Saint Louis 67, Rhode Island 60
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 88, Houston Baptist 59
Nicholls 76, Lamar 71
Northwestern St. 68, Incarnate Word 67
Sam Houston St. 79, SE Louisiana 61
Stephen F. Austin 80, Texas A&M-CC 68
Tulane 58, Tulsa 48
FAR WEST
Pepperdine 76, San Francisco 68
___
