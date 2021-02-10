Wednesday, Feb. 10
EAST
Providence 70, UConn 59
Villanova 96, Marquette 64
Wake Forest 69, Boston College 65
SOUTH
Chattanooga 78, Wofford 66
George Mason 77, Fordham 45
Houston 82, South Florida 65
LSU 94, Mississippi St. 80
Mercer 77, Samford 70, OT
Mississippi 80, Missouri 59
Old Dominion 78, Charlotte 76, OT
Tennessee 89, Georgia 81
The Citadel 79, ETSU 71
UNC-Greensboro 64, Furman 58
Virginia 57, Georgia Tech 49
W. Carolina 74, VMI 72
Wichita St. 61, UCF 60
MIDWEST
Bradley 76, Valparaiso 52
Drake 80, N. Iowa 59
Indiana 79, Northwestern 76, 2OT
Iowa 79, Rutgers 66
Missouri St. 65, S. Illinois 53
Saint Louis 67, Rhode Island 60
SOUTHWEST
Abilene Christian 88, Houston Baptist 59
Nicholls 76, Lamar 71
Northwestern St. 68, Incarnate Word 67
Sam Houston St. 79, SE Louisiana 61
Stephen F. Austin 80, Texas A&M-CC 68
Tulane 58, Tulsa 48
FAR WEST
Pepperdine 76, San Francisco 68
