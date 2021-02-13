Saturday, Feb. 13
EAST
Canisius 89, Quinnipiac 70
Georgetown 78, Butler 63
Holy Cross 82, Boston U. 65
NJIT 67, Hartford 57
Northeastern 76, Towson 67
Oklahoma 91, West Virginia 90, 2OT
Syracuse 75, Boston College 67
Vermont 86, Stony Brook 78
SOUTH
Chattanooga 70, The Citadel 66
Coll. of Charleston 71, Elon 53
Florida St. 92, Wake Forest 85, OT
Furman 88, W. Carolina 70
James Madison 93, Hofstra 89
Kentucky 82, Auburn 80
LSU 78, Tennessee 65
Norfolk St. 74, Morgan St. 69
UNC-Greensboro 77, Mercer 74
VMI 85, Samford 56
Vanderbilt 72, Mississippi St. 51
MIDWEST
Bowling Green 88, Toledo 81
IUPUI 88, Ill.-Chicago 81
Iowa 88, Michigan St. 58
Kent St. 80, N. Illinois 58
Loyola of Chicago 81, Drake 54
Ohio St. 78, Indiana 59
UConn 80, Xavier 72
Wright St. 92, Milwaukee 82
SOUTHWEST
Oklahoma St. 67, Kansas St. 60
Texas 70, TCU 55
FAR WEST
California Baptist 83, Sacramento St. 71
E. Washington 85, Montana St. 69
Idaho St. 64, Idaho 58, OT
Oregon 63, Arizona 61
UC Santa Barbara 59, Hawaii 50
___
