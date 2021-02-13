On Air: Your Turn with Mike Causey
By The Associated Press
February 13, 2021 1:00 pm
Saturday, Feb. 13

EAST

Canisius 89, Quinnipiac 70

Georgetown 78, Butler 63

Holy Cross 82, Boston U. 65

NJIT 67, Hartford 57

Northeastern 76, Towson 67

Oklahoma 91, West Virginia 90, 2OT

Syracuse 75, Boston College 67

Vermont 86, Stony Brook 78

SOUTH

Chattanooga 70, The Citadel 66

Coll. of Charleston 71, Elon 53

Florida St. 92, Wake Forest 85, OT

Furman 88, W. Carolina 70

James Madison 93, Hofstra 89

Kentucky 82, Auburn 80

LSU 78, Tennessee 65

Norfolk St. 74, Morgan St. 69

UNC-Greensboro 77, Mercer 74

VMI 85, Samford 56

Vanderbilt 72, Mississippi St. 51

MIDWEST

Bowling Green 88, Toledo 81

IUPUI 88, Ill.-Chicago 81

Iowa 88, Michigan St. 58

Kent St. 80, N. Illinois 58

Loyola of Chicago 81, Drake 54

Ohio St. 78, Indiana 59

UConn 80, Xavier 72

Wright St. 92, Milwaukee 82

SOUTHWEST

Oklahoma St. 67, Kansas St. 60

Texas 70, TCU 55

FAR WEST

California Baptist 83, Sacramento St. 71

E. Washington 85, Montana St. 69

Idaho St. 64, Idaho 58, OT

Oregon 63, Arizona 61

UC Santa Barbara 59, Hawaii 50

___

