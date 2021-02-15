Monday, Feb. 15
SOUTH
Chattanooga 53, ETSU 51
E. Kentucky 83, Tennessee Tech 72
Florida St. 81, Virginia 60
Longwood 83, Hampton 73
Presbyterian 75, SC-Upstate 65
Stephen F. Austin 89, New Orleans 79
MIDWEST
Murray St. 86, SIU-Edwardsville 57
Trevecca Nazarene 59, Ohio Dominican 55
Truman St. 75, S. Indiana 72
FAR WEST
Idaho St. 84, George Fox 59
Washington 65, Washington St. 63
