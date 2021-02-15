Trending:
By The Associated Press
February 15, 2021 1:01 pm
Monday, Feb. 15

SOUTH

Chattanooga 53, ETSU 51

E. Kentucky 83, Tennessee Tech 72

Florida St. 81, Virginia 60

Longwood 83, Hampton 73

Presbyterian 75, SC-Upstate 65

Stephen F. Austin 89, New Orleans 79

MIDWEST

Murray St. 86, SIU-Edwardsville 57

Trevecca Nazarene 59, Ohio Dominican 55

Truman St. 75, S. Indiana 72

FAR WEST

Idaho St. 84, George Fox 59

Washington 65, Washington St. 63

