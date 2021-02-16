Tuesday, Feb. 16
EAST
Maryland 64, Nebraska 50
Rhode Island 91, Dayton 89
St. Francis (NY) 83, Fairleigh Dickinson 75
UConn 73, Providence 61
Wagner 61, Mount St. Mary’s 39
SOUTH
Georgia 80, Missouri 70
MIDWEST
Akron 81, N. Illinois 76
Bowling Green 75, Ball St. 62
Findlay 95, Kentucky Wesleyan 65
Grand Valley St. 85, Davenport 60
Kent St. 76, W. Michigan 69
Purdue 75, Michigan St. 65
Toledo 87, Miami (Ohio) 75
Wayne St. (Mich.) 64, Ashland 60
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas 75, Florida 64
Oklahoma St. 76, Iowa St. 58
Tulsa 72, Temple 66
