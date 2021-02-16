Tuesday, Feb. 16
EAST
Maryland 64, Nebraska 50
Rhode Island 91, Dayton 89, 2OT
St. Francis Brooklyn 83, Fairleigh Dickinson 75
UConn 73, Providence 61
Wagner 61, Mount St. Mary’s 39
SOUTH
Georgia 80, Missouri 70
MIDWEST
Akron 81, N. Illinois 76
Bowling Green 75, Ball St. 62
Kent St. 76, W. Michigan 69
Purdue 75, Michigan St. 65
SE Missouri 86, Austin Peay 81, OT
Toledo 87, Miami (Ohio) 75
SOUTHWEST
Arkansas 75, Florida 64
Oklahoma St. 76, Iowa St. 58
Tulsa 72, Temple 66
___
