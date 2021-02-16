On Air: This Just In
Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press
February 16, 2021 1:01 pm
< a min read
      

Tuesday, Feb. 16

EAST

Maryland 64, Nebraska 50

Rhode Island 91, Dayton 89, 2OT

St. Francis Brooklyn 83, Fairleigh Dickinson 75

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

UConn 73, Providence 61

Wagner 61, Mount St. Mary’s 39

SOUTH

Georgia 80, Missouri 70

MIDWEST

Akron 81, N. Illinois 76

Bowling Green 75, Ball St. 62

Kent St. 76, W. Michigan 69

Purdue 75, Michigan St. 65

SE Missouri 86, Austin Peay 81, OT

        Read more Sports News news.

Toledo 87, Miami (Ohio) 75

SOUTHWEST

Arkansas 75, Florida 64

Oklahoma St. 76, Iowa St. 58

Tulsa 72, Temple 66

___

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|19 CMMC Lunch and Learn: CMMC’s Role in...
2|19 How to Scale your Bid & Proposal...
2|19 Government Contractor DCAA Timekeeping...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover makes landing