Sports News

College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press
February 17, 2021 1:01 pm
< a min read
      

Wednesday, Feb. 17

EAST

Boston U. 78, Holy Cross 69

Charleston (WV) 109, Davis & Elkins 74

Concord 96, W. Virginia St. 81

Daemen 85, Roberts Wesleyan 69

Fairmont St. 94, Notre Dame (Ohio) 84

Maryland 79, Nebraska 71

NC State 74, Pittsburgh 73

Quinnipiac 74, Iona 70

Sacred Heart 82, CCSU 70

Seton Hall 60, DePaul 52

St. Francis (NY) 90, Fairleigh Dickinson 87

St. Thomas Aquinas 99, Mercy 67

Wagner 57, Mount St. Mary’s 55

Wheeling Jesuit 89, Frostburg St. 85

SOUTH

Carson-Newman 76, Mars Hill 56

Catawba 86, Newberry 83

Chattanooga 89, W. Carolina 81, OT

Duke 84, Wake Forest 60

Flagler 98, Lander 91, OT

Furman 78, Samford 64

Gardner-Webb 69, Radford 57

Georgia Southwestern 80, Clayton St. 59

Kentucky 82, Vanderbilt 78

Mercer 71, ETSU 64

Montevallo 83, Auburn-Montgomery 74

North Carolina 82, Northeastern 62

SC-Aiken 71, Augusta 69

Tennessee 93, South Carolina 73

Tusculum 90, Lincoln Memorial 74

UCF 81, South Florida 65

VCU 68, Richmond 56

VMI 88, UNC-Greensboro 77

Virginia-Wise 71, Lenoir-Rhyne 70

Wingate 76, Anderson (SC) 69

Wofford 81, The Citadel 67

MIDWEST

Cedarville 74, Walsh 70

Chicago 54, Valparaiso 52

Drake 77, N. Iowa 69

Hillsdale 65, Ohio Dominican 54

Indiana St. 87, Evansville 73

Kansas 59, Kansas St. 41

Lake Erie 77, Tiffin 72

Marquette 73, Butler 57

Missouri St. 68, S. Illinois 53

FAR WEST

Boise St. 79, Utah St. 70

Southern Cal 89, Arizona St. 71

Wyoming 83, New Mexico 74, OT

