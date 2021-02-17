Wednesday, Feb. 17
EAST
Boston U. 78, Holy Cross 69
Charleston (WV) 109, Davis & Elkins 74
Concord 96, W. Virginia St. 81
Daemen 85, Roberts Wesleyan 69
Fairmont St. 94, Notre Dame (Ohio) 84
Maryland 79, Nebraska 71
NC State 74, Pittsburgh 73
Quinnipiac 74, Iona 70
Sacred Heart 82, CCSU 70
Seton Hall 60, DePaul 52
St. Francis (NY) 90, Fairleigh Dickinson 87
St. Thomas Aquinas 99, Mercy 67
Wagner 57, Mount St. Mary’s 55
Wheeling Jesuit 89, Frostburg St. 85
SOUTH
Carson-Newman 76, Mars Hill 56
Catawba 86, Newberry 83
Chattanooga 89, W. Carolina 81, OT
Duke 84, Wake Forest 60
Flagler 98, Lander 91, OT
Furman 78, Samford 64
Gardner-Webb 69, Radford 57
Georgia Southwestern 80, Clayton St. 59
Kentucky 82, Vanderbilt 78
Mercer 71, ETSU 64
Montevallo 83, Auburn-Montgomery 74
North Carolina 82, Northeastern 62
SC-Aiken 71, Augusta 69
Tennessee 93, South Carolina 73
Tusculum 90, Lincoln Memorial 74
UCF 81, South Florida 65
VCU 68, Richmond 56
VMI 88, UNC-Greensboro 77
Virginia-Wise 71, Lenoir-Rhyne 70
Wingate 76, Anderson (SC) 69
Wofford 81, The Citadel 67
MIDWEST
Cedarville 74, Walsh 70
Chicago 54, Valparaiso 52
Drake 77, N. Iowa 69
Hillsdale 65, Ohio Dominican 54
Indiana St. 87, Evansville 73
Kansas 59, Kansas St. 41
Lake Erie 77, Tiffin 72
Marquette 73, Butler 57
Missouri St. 68, S. Illinois 53
FAR WEST
Boise St. 79, Utah St. 70
Southern Cal 89, Arizona St. 71
Wyoming 83, New Mexico 74, OT
