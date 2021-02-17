On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
By The Associated Press
February 17, 2021 1:01 pm
Wednesday, Feb. 17

EAST

Boston U. 78, Holy Cross 69

Maryland 79, Nebraska 71

NC State 74, Pittsburgh 73

Quinnipiac 74, Iona 70

Sacred Heart 82, CCSU 70

Seton Hall 60, DePaul 52

St. Francis Brooklyn 90, Fairleigh Dickinson 87

Wagner 57, Mount St. Mary’s 55

SOUTH

Chattanooga 89, W. Carolina 81, OT

Duke 84, Wake Forest 60

Furman 78, Samford 64

Gardner-Webb 69, Radford 57

Kentucky 82, Vanderbilt 78

Mercer 71, ETSU 64

North Carolina 82, Northeastern 62

Tennessee 93, South Carolina 73

UCF 81, South Florida 65

VCU 68, Richmond 56

VMI 88, UNC-Greensboro 77

Wofford 81, The Citadel 67

MIDWEST

Drake 77, N. Iowa 69

Indiana 82, Minnesota 72

Indiana St. 87, Evansville 73

Kansas 59, Kansas St. 41

Loyola of Chicago 54, Valparaiso 52

Marquette 73, Butler 57

Missouri St. 68, S. Illinois 53

FAR WEST

Boise St. 79, Utah St. 70

Southern Cal 89, Arizona St. 71

Wyoming 83, New Mexico 74, OT

