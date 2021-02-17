Wednesday, Feb. 17
EAST
Boston U. 78, Holy Cross 69
Maryland 79, Nebraska 71
NC State 74, Pittsburgh 73
Quinnipiac 74, Iona 70
Sacred Heart 82, CCSU 70
Seton Hall 60, DePaul 52
St. Francis Brooklyn 90, Fairleigh Dickinson 87
Wagner 57, Mount St. Mary’s 55
SOUTH
Chattanooga 89, W. Carolina 81, OT
Duke 84, Wake Forest 60
Furman 78, Samford 64
Gardner-Webb 69, Radford 57
Kentucky 82, Vanderbilt 78
Mercer 71, ETSU 64
North Carolina 82, Northeastern 62
Tennessee 93, South Carolina 73
UCF 81, South Florida 65
VCU 68, Richmond 56
VMI 88, UNC-Greensboro 77
Wofford 81, The Citadel 67
MIDWEST
Drake 77, N. Iowa 69
Indiana 82, Minnesota 72
Indiana St. 87, Evansville 73
Kansas 59, Kansas St. 41
Loyola of Chicago 54, Valparaiso 52
Marquette 73, Butler 57
Missouri St. 68, S. Illinois 53
FAR WEST
Boise St. 79, Utah St. 70
Southern Cal 89, Arizona St. 71
Wyoming 83, New Mexico 74, OT
