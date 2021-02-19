Friday, Feb. 19
EAST
Canisius 80, Fairfield 69
Iona 91, Monmouth (NJ) 86
St. Peter’s 59, Marist 54
UMBC 66, Vermont 55
SOUTH
Campbell 73, Hampton 68
Davidson 101, S. Virginia 51
Georgia St. 80, Troy 66
Lipscomb 76, Kennesaw St. 62
Longwood 64, Charleston Southern 58
N. Kentucky 81, Wright St. 75
South Alabama 65, Appalachian St. 63
Southern Miss. 85, FIU 72
Southern Wesleyan 66, Chowan 64
Stetson 91, Jacksonville 75
UAB 76, Old Dominion 69
Winthrop 71, High Point 63
MIDWEST
Akron 88, Ball St. 79
Ashland 60, Northwood (Mich.) 50
Dayton 76, Saint Louis 53
Detroit 85, Robert Morris 74
Ferris St. 89, Purdue-Northwest 75
Fort Wayne 75, Cleveland St. 68
Grand Valley St. 70, Michigan Tech 62
IUPUI 72, Youngstown St. 70
Ill.-Chicago 61, Green Bay 58
Oakland 85, Milwaukee 81
Omaha 72, North Dakota 62
S. Dakota St. 68, N. Dakota St. 67
Wis.-Parkside 82, Lake Superior St. 75
FAR WEST
Hawaii 75, CS Northridge 74
Long Beach St. 64, Cal Poly 60
UC Riverside 81, UC San Diego 75
UMKC 68, Denver 57
___
