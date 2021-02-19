On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press
February 19, 2021 1:01 pm
< a min read
      

Friday, Feb. 19

EAST

Canisius 80, Fairfield 69

Iona 91, Monmouth (NJ) 86

St. Peter’s 59, Marist 54

UMBC 66, Vermont 55

SOUTH

Campbell 73, Hampton 68

Davidson 101, S. Virginia 51

Georgia St. 80, Troy 66

Lipscomb 76, Kennesaw St. 62

Longwood 64, Charleston Southern 58

N. Kentucky 81, Wright St. 75

South Alabama 65, Appalachian St. 63

Southern Miss. 85, FIU 72

        Read more Sports News news.

Southern Wesleyan 66, Chowan 64

Stetson 91, Jacksonville 75

UAB 76, Old Dominion 69

Winthrop 71, High Point 63

MIDWEST

Akron 88, Ball St. 79

Ashland 60, Northwood (Mich.) 50

Dayton 76, Saint Louis 53

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Detroit 85, Robert Morris 74

Ferris St. 89, Purdue-Northwest 75

Fort Wayne 75, Cleveland St. 68

Grand Valley St. 70, Michigan Tech 62

IUPUI 72, Youngstown St. 70

Ill.-Chicago 61, Green Bay 58

Oakland 85, Milwaukee 81

Omaha 72, North Dakota 62

S. Dakota St. 68, N. Dakota St. 67

Wis.-Parkside 82, Lake Superior St. 75

FAR WEST

Hawaii 75, CS Northridge 74

Long Beach St. 64, Cal Poly 60

UC Riverside 81, UC San Diego 75

UMKC 68, Denver 57

___

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|22 Leadership Development for Executive...
2|22 AWS Cloud Practitioner Essentials Day
2|22 3 Hour Excel Boot Camp: Pivot Tables,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover makes landing