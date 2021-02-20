Saturday, Feb. 20
EAST
Colgate 82, Boston U. 72
Fairleigh Dickinson 76, Mount St. Mary’s 71, OT
Loyola (Md.) 75, Lehigh 47
Navy 72, American 60
New Hampshire 69, Mass.-Lowell 67
Niagara 64, Siena 62
Quinnipiac 80, Rider 64
Roberts Wesleyan 100, D’Youville 69
Saint Joseph’s 91, La Salle 82, OT
St. Thomas Aquinas 71, Molloy 61
Syracuse 75, Notre Dame 67
Villanova 68, UConn 60
SOUTH
Alabama 82, Vanderbilt 78
Coll. of Charleston 86, Columbus St. 83, OT
Elon 75, William & Mary 54
Florida A&M 71, NC A&T 57
Furman 70, Mercer 60
Georgia Tech 87, Miami 60
Kentucky 70, Tennessee 55
Missouri 93, South Carolina 78
NC State 80, Wake Forest 62
The Citadel 75, VMI 74
UCF 84, Tulane 81
West Georgia 96, Shorter 75
Wofford 80, W. Carolina 56
MIDWEST
Kansas 67, Texas Tech 61
Kent St. 64, E. Michigan 51
Michigan St. 78, Indiana 71
N. Michigan 100, Davenport 70
Northwood (Mich.) 73, Ashland 68
Wayne St. (Mich.) 86, Saginaw Valley St. 67
FAR WEST
E. Washington 90, Montana 76
S. Utah 77, Sacramento St. 57
Weber St. 74, N. Arizona 52
___
