On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press
February 20, 2021 1:01 pm
< a min read
      

Saturday, Feb. 20

EAST

Colgate 82, Boston U. 72

Fairleigh Dickinson 76, Mount St. Mary’s 71, OT

Loyola (Md.) 75, Lehigh 47

        Insight by Acendre Explore how agencies are in need of a different type of employee today and in the future by downloading this exclusive ebook.

Navy 72, American 60

New Hampshire 69, Mass.-Lowell 67

Niagara 64, Siena 62

Quinnipiac 80, Rider 64

Roberts Wesleyan 100, D’Youville 69

Saint Joseph’s 91, La Salle 82, OT

St. Thomas Aquinas 71, Molloy 61

Syracuse 75, Notre Dame 67

        Read more Sports News news.

Villanova 68, UConn 60

SOUTH

Alabama 82, Vanderbilt 78

Coll. of Charleston 86, Columbus St. 83, OT

Elon 75, William & Mary 54

Florida A&M 71, NC A&T 57

Furman 70, Mercer 60

Georgia Tech 87, Miami 60

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Kentucky 70, Tennessee 55

Missouri 93, South Carolina 78

NC State 80, Wake Forest 62

The Citadel 75, VMI 74

UCF 84, Tulane 81

West Georgia 96, Shorter 75

Wofford 80, W. Carolina 56

MIDWEST

Kansas 67, Texas Tech 61

Kent St. 64, E. Michigan 51

Michigan St. 78, Indiana 71

N. Michigan 100, Davenport 70

Northwood (Mich.) 73, Ashland 68

Wayne St. (Mich.) 86, Saginaw Valley St. 67

FAR WEST

E. Washington 90, Montana 76

S. Utah 77, Sacramento St. 57

Weber St. 74, N. Arizona 52

___

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

2|19 NatCon 2021
2|22 AWS Cloud Practitioner Essentials Day
2|22 Manage Azure Identities and Governance
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NASA's Perseverance Mars rover makes landing