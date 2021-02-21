Sunday, Feb. 21
EAST
Albany (NY) 67, Stony Brook 59
Binghamton 72, NJIT 58
Bryant 76, Merrimack 60
Colgate 78, Boston U. 63
Delaware St. 75, St. Mary’s (Md.) 58
George Washington 78, Rhode Island 70
Holy Cross 67, Army 51
LIU 81, CCSU 79
Lehigh 76, Loyola (Md.) 72
Maryland 68, Rutgers 59
Mount St. Mary’s 74, Fairleigh Dickinson 61
Navy 69, American 60
Quinnipiac 93, Rider 68
Roberts Wesleyan 101, D’Youville 67
Sacred Heart 88, St. Francis (NY) 82
Siena 68, Niagara 66
South Florida 83, Temple 76
St. Bonaventure 69, Davidson 58
St. Thomas Aquinas 92, Molloy 63
Wagner 70, St. Francis (Pa.) 68
SOUTH
Coastal Carolina 65, Georgia Southern 55
Louisiana-Monroe 78, UALR 66
NC A&T 70, Florida A&M 63
Union (Tenn.) 80, Ala.-Huntsville 65
West Alabama 70, Christian Brothers 64
MIDWEST
Drake 85, Evansville 71
Iowa 74, Penn St. 68
Michigan 92, Ohio St. 87
N. Michigan 66, Davenport 54
SW Minnesota 76, Sioux Falls 69, OT
Valparaiso 66, S. Illinois 65
Wayne St. (Neb.) 82, Augustana (SD) 70
Wisconsin 68, Northwestern 51
Xavier 63, Butler 51
SOUTHWEST
Ark.-Fort Smith 72, Dallas Baptist 70
Houston 90, Cincinnati 52
Lubbock Christian 88, Texas-Permian Basin 49
Prairie View 77, Texas Southern 75
Texas A&M Commerce 80, Oklahoma Christian 78
FAR WEST
Hawaii Hilo 71, Chaminade 67
Texas Rio Grande Valley 116, Dallas Christian 51
UNLV 67, San Jose St. 64
