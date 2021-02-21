Sunday, Feb. 21
EAST
Albany (NY) 67, Stony Brook 59
Binghamton 72, NJIT 58
Bryant 76, Merrimack 60
Colgate 78, Boston U. 63
Delaware St. 75, St. Mary’s College of Maryland 58
George Washington 78, Rhode Island 70
Holy Cross 67, Army 51
LIU 81, CCSU 79
Lehigh 76, Loyola (Md.) 72
Maryland 68, Rutgers 59
Mount St. Mary’s 74, Fairleigh Dickinson 61
Navy 69, American U. 60
Quinnipiac 93, Rider 68
Sacred Heart 88, St. Francis Brooklyn 82
Siena 68, Niagara 66
South Florida 83, Temple 76
St. Bonaventure 69, Davidson 58
Wagner 70, St. Francis (Pa.) 68
SOUTH
Coastal Carolina 65, Georgia Southern 55
Louisiana-Monroe 78, UALR 66
NC A&T 70, Florida A&M 63
MIDWEST
Drake 85, Evansville 71
Iowa 74, Penn St. 68
Michigan 92, Ohio St. 87
Rio Grande 116, Dallas Christian 51
Valparaiso 66, S. Illinois 65
Wisconsin 68, Northwestern 51
Xavier 63, Butler 51
SOUTHWEST
Houston 90, Cincinnati 52
Prairie View 77, Texas Southern 75
FAR WEST
UNLV 67, San Jose St. 64
___
