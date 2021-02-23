Tuesday, Feb. 23
EAST
UConn 70, Georgetown 57
Villanova 81, St. John’s 58
SOUTH
Belmont Abbey 91, Lees-Mcrae 89
Campbell 68, High Point 48
Florida 74, Auburn 57
Georgia 91, LSU 78
Georgia St. 85, Appalachian St. 71
Georgia Tech 69, Virginia Tech 53
Liberty 74, North Alabama 54
Louisville 69, Notre Dame 57
Richmond 79, UMass 65
Southern Wesleyan 67, Emmanuel 64
VCU 67, Saint Louis 65
West Florida 84, Montevallo 77
West Georgia 77, Auburn-Montgomery 63
MIDWEST
Bowling Green 82, E. Michigan 69
Buffalo 102, N. Illinois 74
Indianapolis 69, McKendree 68
Kansas St. 62, Oklahoma 57
Miami (Ohio) 96, Cent. Michigan 54
Michigan St. 81, Illinois 72
Mississippi 60, Missouri 53
Missouri Western 78, Fort Hays St. 73
Ohio 90, Akron 73
Penn St. 86, Nebraska 83
Washburn 88, Northeastern St. 73
SOUTHWEST
Baylor 77, Iowa St. 72
Prairie View 72, Ark.-Pine Bluff 56
Texas 75, Kansas 72, OT
Texas Southern 82, MVSU 45
West Virginia 74, TCU 66
FAR WEST
Arizona St. 97, Washington 64
Pacific 77, San Diego 67
