Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

College Basketball Scores

By The Associated Press
February 23, 2021 1:01 pm
< a min read
      

Tuesday, Feb. 23

EAST

UConn 70, Georgetown 57

Villanova 81, St. John’s 58

SOUTH

Belmont Abbey 91, Lees-Mcrae 89

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Campbell 68, High Point 48

Florida 74, Auburn 57

Georgia 91, LSU 78

Georgia St. 85, Appalachian St. 71

Georgia Tech 69, Virginia Tech 53

Liberty 74, North Alabama 54

Louisville 69, Notre Dame 57

Richmond 79, UMass 65

        Read more Sports News news.

Southern Wesleyan 67, Emmanuel 64

VCU 67, Saint Louis 65

West Florida 84, Montevallo 77

West Georgia 77, Auburn-Montgomery 63

MIDWEST

Bowling Green 82, E. Michigan 69

Buffalo 102, N. Illinois 74

Indianapolis 69, McKendree 68

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Kansas St. 62, Oklahoma 57

Miami (Ohio) 96, Cent. Michigan 54

Michigan St. 81, Illinois 72

Mississippi 60, Missouri 53

Missouri Western 78, Fort Hays St. 73

Ohio 90, Akron 73

Penn St. 86, Nebraska 83

Washburn 88, Northeastern St. 73

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 77, Iowa St. 72

Prairie View 72, Ark.-Pine Bluff 56

Texas 75, Kansas 72, OT

Texas Southern 82, MVSU 45

West Virginia 74, TCU 66

FAR WEST

Arizona St. 97, Washington 64

Pacific 77, San Diego 67

___

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|1 U.S. Army Information Systems...
3|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
3|2 Analytics in a Day - Simpson Associates...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Fish and Wildlife Service cares for first-ever cloned American endangered species